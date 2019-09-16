Russia's Novak: There is enough stockpiles to cover shortfall from Saudi Arabia

Comments by Russian energy minister, Alexander Novak





We are in contact with Saudi Arabia

Need to see what happens there before taking any decision on Russian production

No immediate need to convene extraordinary OPEC+ meeting

Russia is continuing to play down the impact of the attacks on Saudi oil facilities over the weekend and to some extent, they're not wrong.





The Saudis definitely have the stockpile to offset the loss of production in the near-term but the question now will be how soon can they get these facilities back online?





It's more of a question of infrastructure in that regard but there's no doubting that heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East will keep oil prices underpinned as well.



