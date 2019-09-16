Saudi Arabia has already brought 40% of production back on line and rest could be back by month-end
Report from Energy Intelligence
This is less-bullish for oil:
"Industry sources told Energy Intelligence that 40% of the lost production had already been restored by Monday, while one source said national oil company Saudi Aramco expects most of the rest -- more than 3 million b/d -- to be brought back on line by the end of September."
More:
WTI is up $7.70 to $62.56 -- about 80-cents from the highs. Read the full report here.
"Industry sources said that by Monday a combined 2.3 million b/d of oil production had been brought back on line -- 2 million b/d at Abqaiq and 300,000 b/d at Khurais.
Industry sources said Aramco would seek to keep up oil deliveries to its customers by drawing down oil it holds in storage, while also offering crude grade swaps and maximizing output from its offshore fields."