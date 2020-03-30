Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil exports by another 600k bpd starting from May

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

According to a Saudi energy ministry official

That will bring total crude oil exports by the kingdom to 10.6 mil bpd, as the official says the increase in exports is due to displacing crude with natural gas and drop in local demand.
