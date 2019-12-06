Saudi oil minister: Jury still out on where oil market will be in March
Saudi oil minister in interview with Reuters
- jury still out where oil market will be in March
- wants to see 2 conditions before raising output - lower global oil inventories and price backwardation
- wants to see inventories as close as possible to 2010-2014 average levels
- would not consider pumping more oil unilaterally to punish other producers for not cutting enough
- committed to continued cooperation with Russia beyond March
- expects oil output resumption from joint fields with Kuwait very soon, will not impact OPEC cut commitments