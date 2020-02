Latest data released by Destatis - 28 February 2020





Prior +1.8%

CPI +0.5% m/m

Prior -0.6%

That's quite a strong beat in headline inflation and the good news for the euro is that it is also accompanied by a stronger core inflation reading as well. The core reading has jumped up to +1.9% y/y in February from +1.6% y/y in January.