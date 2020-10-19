Schumer says Republican stimulus proposal remains unacceptable

Senate Democratic party leader (this is the minority party in the Senate)

Schumer and Pelosi are arguing for a big stimulus bill while the Republican side have so far blocked all such proposals in the Senate.







Mnuchin (representing Trump) has been negotiating with Pelosi and Schumer but so far no deal has been reached. Trump said yesterday he wanted an even bigger stimulus bill than the Democrats are asking for. I don't know how that flies in the Senate given priors.





The latest developments:





says the Senate will vote on coronavirus economic relief stimulus this week







