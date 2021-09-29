Schumer: Senate could take action as early as today on gov't funding

Schumer talks on preventing a shutdown





I'm curious to see what it is because they need 60 votes in the Senate to do it without reconciliation.







My guess is that this is likely another short-lived stunt that will die on the vine.





At this point, I think the situation is Washington is so unintelligible to the average investor that it's being ignored. There are many moving parts here and politicians are constantly lying so it's tough to get a grip on what's really possible.



Rest assured though, the US will not default.

