Scotch Whisky Association: US tariffs set to hit Scotland hard

Bad news for Scotch whisky trade





single malt scotch whisky represents ove half of the total value of UK products on US Gov't tariff list

tariffs will have negative impact on investment and job creation in Scotland

EU and US should take urgent action to de-escalate the trade disputes

Trade disputes are dragging down multiple economies. Can't see this ending well. Hard to see how 'tariffs work' when they create such uncertainty and turmoil across the world.