Scotland First Minister Sturgeon has called on UK PM Johnson to seek a Brexit extension

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is asking Boris Johnson to seek a Brexit transition period extension. 

BJ ran for office on pretty firm promise to get Brexit done. The escalating coronavirus crisis in the UK, new strain and all, would seem to make seeking to head off another simultaneous crisis (a no trade deal Brexit) defensible, but Johson would encounter strong resistance from the elements of his own party intent on exiting. 






For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose