Scotland First Minister Sturgeon has called on UK PM Johnson to seek a Brexit extension
BJ ran for office on pretty firm promise to get Brexit done. The escalating coronavirus crisis in the UK, new strain and all, would seem to make seeking to head off another simultaneous crisis (a no trade deal Brexit) defensible, but Johson would encounter strong resistance from the elements of his own party intent on exiting.