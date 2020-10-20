Second earthquake hits near Alaska in as many days

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

7.6 magnitude quake this time

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit yesterday and now the USGS reports of a 7.6 magnitude quake 97 KM SSE of Sand Point, Alaska.

No early word on a possible tsunami.

The latest quake isn't on there yet but you can see that area of high activity. The center of this earthquake is almost identical to the one yesterday.

It's in a very-thinly populated area but the one yesterday resulted in a small tsunami, with locals reporting 2-foot waves. There have been a series of after-shocks since and now this.

Here was a local video from yesterday:


