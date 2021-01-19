Secretary of State nominee Blinken being vetted on Capitol Hill
Some comments on Iran, China.
Meanwhile, US GOP Sen. Hawley says he is blocking quick consideration of Biden's nominee for Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas. GOP are concerned about his views on immigration.
- US along way from strengthening Iran deal
- Iran's breakout time has gone from over a year to 3 to 4 months based on public reporting
- no doubt China poses the most significant challenge to the United states of any nation
- Trump was right to take tougher approach to China, although says he disagreed with the way he did it
- Believes there's a strong foundation to build a bipartisan policy on China