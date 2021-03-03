Sen Manchin largely endorses stimulus bill

Looks like Democrats will have the votes

It looks like $1.9 trillion is headed out the door for US stimulus with Senator Joe Manchin saying this:





"I'm very pleased with the discussions and dialogues and some changes that have been agreed upon. ... I just think the bill really does have enough good stuff that we should be able to make this work," he said.





Democrats are hoping to get it signed by March 14.





That's an impressive tailwind for US growth and risk trades, even if it doesn't seem that way at the moment.

