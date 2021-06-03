Sen. McConnell: Republicans are still hoping to come to an agreement on infrastructure

Senate Minority Leader McConnell speaking on infrastructure package











Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. Earlier today, the Washington Post reported that Biden is considering backing off on the rise in corporate tax rate to 28% and replacing it with a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%. McConnell added that the infrastructure deal could be up to $1 trillion

The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is on the wires saying that Republicans are still hoping to come to an agreement with Biden on a significant infrastructure package that is fully paid for.