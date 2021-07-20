Sen Romney says infrastructure bill issues can be solved by end of the week
Republican Sen. Mitch Romney speaking
Senator Romney says that all infrastructure bill issues are likely to be resolved by the end of the week. As such a urges Sen. majority leader Schumer to delay the vote till Monday.
Meanwhile, Rep Senator Capito says bipartisan infrastructure plan is in a precarious situation and needs more specifics. He adds it will be difficult convincing lawmakers the bill is paid for.
Manchin says we are getting close to a deal.
The deal is not done yet.