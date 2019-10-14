Senior EU official said to not be confident of Johnson getting Brexit deal through parliament

Reuters with the headline







As mentioned earlier here , there are two significant hurdles for Boris Johnson at the moment and one of them is whether or not he can get enough support from parliament to push through with his proposed deal now that the DUP has backed down.

That's weighing further on the pound as cable slips to a session low of 1.2543. The headline cites a senior EU official as saying that he/she is not optimistic about chances of Boris Johnson getting a Brexit deal through parliament.