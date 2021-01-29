Silver on the run again, climbs 2% above $27 to a three-week high

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Quick moves in the market as precious metals jump


As I was typing out my post earlier here, silver was trading around $26.52 but has now jumped to a high of $27.16 on the day and gaining by over 2% as precious metals are catching a bid once again. Gold is also up 0.5% to above $1,850 now.

Of note, silver is pushing to a fresh three-week high and looking towards key resistance closer to $27.63-93 as pointed out in the post above earlier.
