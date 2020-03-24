Singapore to shut bars, cinemas; suspend religious services

Singapore steps up restrictive and containment efforts as virus cases mount

To close bars and entertainment venues like cinemas, discos

To limit gatherings outside of work, school to 10 persons or fewer

All mass gatherings are to be deferred or cancelled

Tuition, enrichment classes will be suspended

Authorities say that the measures will be in place until at least 30 April, as Singapore sees the number of confirmed cases rise by 49 cases (32 imported) today to 558 cases in total.



