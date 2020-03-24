Singapore to shut bars, cinemas; suspend religious services
Singapore steps up restrictive and containment efforts as virus cases mount
- To close bars and entertainment venues like cinemas, discos
- To limit gatherings outside of work, school to 10 persons or fewer
- All mass gatherings are to be deferred or cancelled
- Tuition, enrichment classes will be suspended
Authorities say that the measures will be in place until at least 30 April, as Singapore sees the number of confirmed cases rise by 49 cases (32 imported) today to 558 cases in total.