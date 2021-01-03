Smaller Chinese firms, retailers struggling to access credit

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This from Bloomberg over the weekend citing work from China Beige Book International (an economic analysis form focused on China).

  • Loan rejection rates for retail businesses increased to 38% in the final quarter of 2020 from 14% in the previous quarter
  • Rejection rates for small and medium-sized businesses rose to 24% in the final quarter, double the rate posted by large companies during the period.
CBBI say the consumer sider of the Chinese economy is still under pressure .... " with spending on non-durables sagging."

Here is the Bloomberg link for a little more if you are interested. 

