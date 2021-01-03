Smaller Chinese firms, retailers struggling to access credit

This from Bloomberg over the weekend citing work from China Beige Book International (an economic analysis form focused on China).

Loan rejection rates for retail businesses increased to 38% in the final quarter of 2020 from 14% in the previous quarter

Rejection rates for small and medium-sized businesses rose to 24% in the final quarter, double the rate posted by large companies during the period.

CBBI say the consumer sider of the Chinese economy is still under pressure .... " with spending on non-durables sagging."







