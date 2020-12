Latest data released by the SNB - 14 December





Domestic sight deposits CHF 636.3 bn vs CHF 639.3 bn prior Prior week's release can be found Prior week's release can be found here .





Swiss sight deposits showing a slight drop in FX intervention to support the EURCHF. The SNB works to avoid the CHF gaining too much strength by buying Euros and US Dollars. A strong CHF hurts the Swiss Export economy.