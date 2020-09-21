SNB total sight deposits w.e. 18 September CHF 703.9 bn vs CHF 704.1 bn prior
Latest data released by the SNB - 21 September 2020
Prior week's release can be found here. Swiss sight deposits actually fell last week but considering the persistent increase over the past few months to already such a high base, this is likely just a bit of a blip/breather.
- Domestic sight deposits CHF 634.7 bn vs CHF 635.3 bn prior
Credit Suisse had a note out last week estimating that the SNB has purchased around CHF 91 billion in foreign currencies to limit the appreciation of the franc since the start of the year, so that paints a better picture on the overall situation.