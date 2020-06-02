SNB total sight deposits w.e. 29 May CHF 681.6 bn vs CHF 679.9 bn prior

Latest data released by the SNB - 2 June 2020





Domestic sight deposits CHF 597.9 bn vs CHF 596.6 bn prior

Prior week's release can be found here . A modest increase in terms of sight deposits on the week but the SNB should be able to breathe easier amid the latest market developments helping to ease the strength seen in the franc.





EUR/CHF is back up closer towards 1.0700 currently, and that should allow them some breathing room after having defended the 1.0500 for a few weeks prior to this.



