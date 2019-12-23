SNB total sight deposits w.e. 20 December CHF 585.8 bn vs CHF 586.8 bn prior

Latest data released by the SNB - 23 December 2019

Domestic sight deposits CHF 498.9 bn vs CHF 499.8 bn prior

Prior week's release can be found here . Once again, total sight deposits is seen falling as has been the trend over the past few weeks.





It continues to allude to the lack of intervention action by the SNB during the period, notably after a bit of a jump in August - hinting that the SNB did step in - following the move lower in EUR/CHF under 1.09 from ~1.14 back in May.







