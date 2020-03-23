SNB total sight deposits w.e. 20 March CHF 608.8 bn vs CHF 603.0 bn prior

Latest data released by the SNB - 23 March 2020





Domestic sight deposits CHF 512.4 bn vs CHF 505.9 bn prior

The prior week's release can be found here . The SNB certainly shows that they mean business as overall sight deposits climb quite considerably as compared to the rise in recent weeks, and is building above the CHF 600 billion mark.





The central bank last week said that they will step up FX interventions and the release here certainly supports that pledge as they smooth out the appreciation in the franc.



