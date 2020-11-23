SNB total sight deposits w.e. 20 November CHF 707.3 bn vs CHF 707.9 bn prior

Latest data released by the SNB - 23 November 2020

Domestic sight deposits CHF 643.3 bn vs CHF 644.5 bn prior Prior week's release can be found here . Overall sight deposits actually fell in the past week as it seems the recent push and pull in the market amid vaccine optimism is seeing less incentive for the SNB to step into the market.









Regardless, one week doesn't change the fact that the Swiss central bank is still there to step in if needed and that will remain the case until there is a fundamental change to market dynamics over the next few months.



