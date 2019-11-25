SNB total sight deposits w.e. 22 November CHF 590.6 bn vs CHF 590.7 bn prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the SNB - 25 November 2019

  • Domestic sight deposits CHF 503.2 bn vs CHF 502.9 bn prior

Prior week's release can be found here. Little change in overall sight deposits and that continues to suggest that the SNB remains sidelined for the time being still.


