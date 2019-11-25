SNB total sight deposits w.e. 22 November CHF 590.6 bn vs CHF 590.7 bn prior

Trade with Top Brokers
Technical Analysis
-
Cable inches towards key near-term resistance levels as pound stays bid
-
Gold eases to one-week low to start the day
-
Cable creeps higher to start the day but sellers are still in near-term control
-
EUR/USD sellers stay in charge after move lower at the end of last week
-
USD/JPY stays boosted by trade optimism, what levels to look out for?
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Monday November 25 at the 10am NY cut
-
A couple of option expiry levels to watch out for EUR/USD next week
-
FX option expiries for Friday November 22 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday November 21 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday November 20 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
RBA Governor Lowe speaks on QE - preview
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0397 (vs. yesterday at 7.0306)
-
Weekend China press: China needs to prepare for zero interest rates
-
AUD traders note - RBA speakers on Tuesday 26 November 2019 - the two biggies
-
ECB chief economist Lane weekend comments - policies are “in good shape”