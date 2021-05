Latest data released by the SNB - 3 May 2021

Domestic sight deposits CHF 634.0 bn vs CHF 633.3 bn prior









Prior week's release can be found here . Little change to overall sight deposits as the SNB continues to keep their foot off the gas pedal as the franc holds relatively steadier as of late, with EUR/CHF just taking a peek under 1.1000 in the past week.