SNB total sight deposits w.e. 4 December CHF 705.3 bn vs CHF 706.5 bn prior
Latest data released by the SNB - 7 December 2020
- Domestic sight deposits CHF 639.3 bn vs CHF 644.4 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. Swiss sight deposits fell for a third straight week as the SNB has seemingly took their foot off the pedal for now, in terms of intervening to limit the appreciation in the franc. But with EUR/CHF still steadier around 1.08, perhaps that is where they are comfortable seeing the currency for now.