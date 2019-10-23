Some UK data - industry survey shows more pay rises to come next year

Adam posted earlier on: After Brexit: The GBP market might get a chance to focus on the real economy

That will be a novel experience after all this Brexit turmoil!





Anyway, in case we have to be prepared, here is some info out of the UK on wages (via Reuters report)

Human resources data company XpertHR survey

the 123 private-sector employers it surveyed expect to offer a median 2.1% annual pay settlement between now and the end of August 2020, compared with an average 2.5% over the past 12 months.

"While the strong labour market continues to put pressure on employers to raise wages, other costs and an uncertain outlook could well mean lower pay rises for employees,"







----

The BoE is watching wages as an influence on inflation.



