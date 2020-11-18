South Australia announces fresh new coronavirus restrictions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian state South Australia recently saw a jump in cases

New restrictions:
  • all schools, takeaway food, pubs, cafes, universities will close
  • all schools except for kids of essential workers 
  • elective surgery
  • outdoor sport or physical activity (ie no exercise outside home) 
  • construction industry
  • weddings and funerals
 Masks will be required in all areas outside the home.

For 6 days. This is very harsh lockdown, reminiscent of NZ - the 6 days is a brief period. 
After the 6 days a further eight days of other restrictions will follow.

Remaining open:
  • Critical infrustructure
  • Supermarkets
  • Medical, including medical health
  • Public transport
  • Airport and freight
  • Petrol stations
  • Financial institutions and post offices
  • Mining, smelting and large factories
  • Childcare for families of essential workers
  • Government where essential
  • Veterinary surgeries
  • End of life visits

