South Australia announces fresh new coronavirus restrictions

Australian state South Australia recently saw a jump in cases

all schools, takeaway food, pubs, cafes, universities will close

all schools except for kids of essential workers

elective surgery

outdoor sport or physical activity (ie no exercise outside home)

construction industry

weddings and funerals



Masks will be required in all areas outside the home.







For 6 days. This is very harsh lockdown, reminiscent of NZ - the 6 days is a brief period.

After the 6 days a further eight days of other restrictions will follow.





Remaining open: Critical infrustructure

Supermarkets

Medical, including medical health

Public transport

Airport and freight

Petrol stations

Financial institutions and post offices

Mining, smelting and large factories

Childcare for families of essential workers

Government where essential

Veterinary surgeries

End of life visits





New restrictions: