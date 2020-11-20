South Australia premier Marshall says will scale back coronavirus restrictions sooner than first planned

Stay at home order to be removed at midnight Staurday

Outdoor exercise is allowed now

SA was placed in a very harsh lockdown indeed, including no outdoor exercise at all. That restriction has been removed and others will come off sooner than planned.

SA accounts for around 7% of Australia's population. In terms of national economic impact the shut down is not as great as it was in the second-largest state of Victoria in past months. Cold comfort for the folks of SA but info provided for a macro perspective.





For those interested, Premier Marshall says the state was placed into the very severe lockdown due to one person misleading (Marshall says deliberately lied to) contact tracers. While honestly with contact tracers is to be encouraged placing over 1.7 million people into lockdown on the word of one anecdotal report is probably not best practice.







