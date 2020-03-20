South Korea new coronavirus cases dip under 100 again

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

After 4 days below 100 the number jumped to 152 Wednesday, but eased back:

87 new cases were detected Thursday
  • total now 8,652
Death toll is 94
Total of 2,233 fully recovered
South Korea has tested a total of 316,664 suspected cases, with 292,487 testing negative.

Data from Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) vai Yonhap.

