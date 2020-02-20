South Korea reports first death from the new coronavirus

Yonhap reports with the headlines, as confirmed by South Korea's CDC

Meanwhile, the number of cases in the country is reported to have moved up by another 22 cases - bringing the total tally to 104 as of today.

While the situation in China is perceived to be getting better, it isn't really the case for their neighbours i.e. Japan and South Korea over the past few days.
