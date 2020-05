The latest update on the situation from South Korea





The country has done well to curb the spread of the virus outbreak in general, but this blip is proving to be a real concern for health authorities and the government as they look to ease restrictions for daily life to return to more normal conditions.





The fact that the chain of infections here stems from one person during a night out from two weeks ago shows how difficult it is to actually relax restrictions and return back to daily life before the coronavirus outbreak.





All it takes is just one unlucky incident and the whole thing could potentially start again.