South Korea updates coronavirus count: 438 new confirmed cases, 3 new deaths

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via Yonhap, 438 new cases as of end March 4, which takes the total to  5,766

  • 3 more coronavirus deaths, taking death toll to 35


