South Korean businesses confidence index has fallen to its worst ever

South Korea businesses confidence index is an indicator published buy the central bank,

manufacturing BSI for May seasonally adjusted 45 (was 52 for April) - lowest reading of for the data since it was first compiled in February 2003

non-manufacturing BSI (covers the service sector) fell to a seasonally adjusted 47 (also the lowest on record) from 52 for April

South Korea is often referred to as a leading indicator for the global economy. Its not really surprising now though that business conditions are seen as poor, we have had plenty of indicators and time to realise this,



---

survey of 3,180 firms between April 13-21

below 100 means the number of companies expecting business conditions to deteriorate outweighed those seeing an improvement







