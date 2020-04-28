South Korean businesses confidence index has fallen to its worst ever
South Korea businesses confidence index is an indicator published buy the central bank,
- manufacturing BSI for May seasonally adjusted 45 (was 52 for April) - lowest reading of for the data since it was first compiled in February 2003
- non-manufacturing BSI (covers the service sector) fell to a seasonally adjusted 47 (also the lowest on record) from 52 for April
South Korea is often referred to as a leading indicator for the global economy. Its not really surprising now though that business conditions are seen as poor, we have had plenty of indicators and time to realise this,
---
- survey of 3,180 firms between April 13-21
- below 100 means the number of companies expecting business conditions to deteriorate outweighed those seeing an improvement