S&P opens at an all-time record high

Major indices open with solid gains

The S&P index is opening at an all-time record high as US/China trade hopes and a Brexit extension give the markets a boost.





The current numbers a few minutes after the opening are showing:

S&P index up 17.12 points or 0.57% at 3039.76. The all time high price (before today that is) was at 3027.98



The NASDAQ index is up 57 points 9 points or 0.70% at 8300.

The Dow is up 165 points or 0.61% at 27122





Microsoft is up 3.38% after winning the Pentagon contract from Amazon. Amazon is currently down -0.60%.





Alphabet will report earnings after the close and is currently trading up 1.22% at $1279.77.





It is a another big week for earnings. Below is the list of major corporations scheduled to release their quarterly earnings this week, including Apple, Facebook, Pfizer, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Exxon Mobil.





Monday, October 28 Alphabet, G00GL

AT&T, T

Spotify, SPOT

T mobile, TMUS

Beyond Meat, BYND Tuesday, October 29 Electronic arts, EA

Advanced Micro Devices, AMD

Stryker Corp., SYK

Sprint, S

Corning, GLW

ConocoPhillips, COP

Merck, MRK

General Motors, GM

Pfizer, PFE

MasterCard, MA Wednesday, October 30 Apple, AAPL

Yum Brands, YUM

GE, GE

Cirrus Logic, CRUS

McKesson, MCK

Hyatt hotels, each

Starbucks, SBUX

Facebook, FB Thursday, October 31 Alibaba group, BABA

Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY

Clorox, CLX

International Paper, IP

Celgene CELG

Cigna, CI

Kraft Heinz, KHC Friday, November 1 Exxon Mobil, XOM

Chevron, CVX

Colgate-Palmolive, CL



The all time high for the Nasdaq is up at 8339.63. At 8300, the index is still some 39 points away from its all-time record.