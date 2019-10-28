S&P opens at an all-time record high
Major indices open with solid gains
The S&P index is opening at an all-time record high as US/China trade hopes and a Brexit extension give the markets a boost.
The current numbers a few minutes after the opening are showing:
The all time high for the Nasdaq is up at 8339.63. At 8300, the index is still some 39 points away from its all-time record.
- S&P index up 17.12 points or 0.57% at 3039.76. The all time high price (before today that is) was at 3027.98
- The NASDAQ index is up 57 points 9 points or 0.70% at 8300.
- The Dow is up 165 points or 0.61% at 27122
Microsoft is up 3.38% after winning the Pentagon contract from Amazon. Amazon is currently down -0.60%.
Alphabet will report earnings after the close and is currently trading up 1.22% at $1279.77.
It is a another big week for earnings. Below is the list of major corporations scheduled to release their quarterly earnings this week, including Apple, Facebook, Pfizer, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Exxon Mobil.
Monday, October 28
- Alphabet, G00GL
- AT&T, T
- Spotify, SPOT
- T mobile, TMUS
- Beyond Meat, BYND
Tuesday, October 29
- Electronic arts, EA
- Advanced Micro Devices, AMD
- Stryker Corp., SYK
- Sprint, S
- Corning, GLW
- ConocoPhillips, COP
- Merck, MRK
- General Motors, GM
- Pfizer, PFE
- MasterCard, MA
Wednesday, October 30
- Apple, AAPL
- Yum Brands, YUM
- GE, GE
- Cirrus Logic, CRUS
- McKesson, MCK
- Hyatt hotels, each
- Starbucks, SBUX
- Facebook, FB
Thursday, October 31
- Alibaba group, BABA
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY
- Clorox, CLX
- International Paper, IP
- Celgene CELG
- Cigna, CI
- Kraft Heinz, KHC
Friday, November 1
- Exxon Mobil, XOM
- Chevron, CVX
- Colgate-Palmolive, CL