S&P opens at an all-time record high

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Major indices open with solid gains

The S&P index is opening at an all-time record high as US/China trade hopes and a Brexit extension give the markets a boost.

The current numbers a few minutes after the opening are showing:
  • S&P index up 17.12 points or 0.57% at 3039.76. The all time high price (before today that is) was at 3027.98
  • The NASDAQ index is up 57 points 9 points or 0.70% at 8300.  
  • The Dow is up 165 points or 0.61% at 27122
The all time high for the Nasdaq is up at 8339.63. At 8300, the index is still some 39 points away from its all-time record.

Microsoft is up 3.38% after winning the Pentagon contract from Amazon. Amazon is currently down -0.60%.

Alphabet will report earnings after the close and is currently trading up 1.22% at $1279.77.

It is a another big week for earnings. Below is the list of major corporations scheduled to release their quarterly earnings this week, including Apple, Facebook, Pfizer, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Exxon Mobil. 

Monday, October 28

  • Alphabet, G00GL
  • AT&T, T
  • Spotify, SPOT
  • T mobile, TMUS
  • Beyond Meat, BYND

Tuesday, October 29

  • Electronic arts, EA
  • Advanced Micro Devices, AMD
  • Stryker Corp., SYK
  • Sprint, S
  • Corning, GLW
  • ConocoPhillips, COP
  • Merck, MRK
  • General Motors, GM
  • Pfizer, PFE
  • MasterCard, MA

Wednesday, October 30

  • Apple, AAPL
  • Yum Brands, YUM
  • GE, GE
  • Cirrus Logic, CRUS
  • McKesson, MCK
  • Hyatt hotels, each
  • Starbucks, SBUX
  • Facebook, FB

Thursday, October 31

  • Alibaba group, BABA
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY
  • Clorox, CLX
  • International Paper, IP
  • Celgene CELG
  • Cigna, CI
  • Kraft Heinz, KHC

Friday, November 1

  • Exxon Mobil, XOM
  • Chevron, CVX
  • Colgate-Palmolive, CL

