S&P question whether US-China phase one trade agreement will get over the finish line

Here is a piece from S&P on the trade deal announced between the US and China. they have doubts and point to discrepancies.

For example:

The U.S. said the deal will increase Chinese purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion in 2020-2021

but there is no mention of the figure in the Chinese statement



We know this already, but if you need a catch up its worth checking out. its not as if this is an overly active Asian forex session.












