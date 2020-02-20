S&P ratings agency says coronavirus impact could double China problem loans

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Says China's FY growth will fall to 5% in 2020 

  • China's economic recovery from coronavirus seen in Q3 
  • coronavirus economic impact on China seen from Q1
  • coronavirus impact may double questionable China bank loans
Headlines via Bloomberg
