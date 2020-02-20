S&P ratings agency says coronavirus impact could double China problem loans

Trade with Top Brokers
FX option expiries for Thursday February 20 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 19 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 18 at the 10am NY cut
Forex options expiry for Monday 17 February 2020. 10am NY time cut.
FX option expiries for Friday February 14 at the 10am NY cut
China 1-year loan prime rate (LPR) 4.05% (vs. expected 4.05%) & 5 year is 4.75% (expected 4.75%)
Due from China at the bottom of the hour - LPR setting for February
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0026 (vs. yesterday at 7.0012)
Recapping the FOMC minutes - no material communication shifts … somewhat stale
FOMC minutes: Current policy stance to 'remain appropriate for a time'