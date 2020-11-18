S&P500 set for a rally? Seasonals says 'yes'.

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

One for the notebook 

The S&P500 has had a very good end to November over the last 10 years. In the last decade the S&P500 has gained eight times out of the last ten times. Here is a run down on the detail. 

As well as a success rate of 80% the max drawdown for a long trade taken on 21 November has been -2.88% and that was in 2011. The maximum rise was +5.30% and that was in 2018. The average profit for trades taken at this time was +1.89%. With a US stimulus package still to come a pullback on the S&P500 could be a great time to potentially make a profit from this seasonal pattern. Here is a breakdown of the detail:

One for the notebook 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose