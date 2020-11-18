S&P500 set for a rally? Seasonals says 'yes'.

One for the notebook

The S&P500 has had a very good end to November over the last 10 years. In the last decade the S&P500 has gained eight times out of the last ten times. Here is a run down on the detail.





As well as a success rate of 80% the max drawdown for a long trade taken on 21 November has been -2.88% and that was in 2011. The maximum rise was +5.30% and that was in 2018. The average profit for trades taken at this time was +1.89%. With a US stimulus package still to come a pullback on the S&P500 could be a great time to potentially make a profit from this seasonal pattern. Here is a breakdown of the detail:







