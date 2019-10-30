Spain October preliminary CPI +1.0% vs +0.8% m/m expected

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 30 October 2019


  • Prior 0.0%
  • CPI +0.1% vs 0.0% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.1%
  • HICP +0.6% vs +0.6% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.4%
  • HICP +0.2% vs +0.1% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.2%
Inflation pressures remain somewhat steady with the annual headline reading unchanged from September. That will do little to shift the dial in the current inflation outlook for the euro area region as a whole.

