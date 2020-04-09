Spain prime minister: Virus data is encouraging, we are close to beginning of decline

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Spain prime minister, Pedro Sánchez

  • Says 'the fire is starting to come under control'
Well, the consistency in the single digit percentage increase in cases is certainly encouraging but the case load remaining in the thousands definitely is not:

Spain
Do take note that Spain has been in lockdown since 14 March, and yet any real signs of a turnaround in the virus trajectory remains at its infancy stage at best.

