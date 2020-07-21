Staying in favour of gradual upside; staying structurally long EUR/CHF for 1.15

Credit Agricole via eFX (For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus)

Credit Agricole EUR/CHF outlook, maintains a bullish bias

targeting a move towards 1.15

"EUR/CHF has been advancing of late hand in hand with outperforming EUR-denominated risk assets, a development that may continue going forward should it be indicative of an improving risk asset related capital flow situation. Historically speaking, the capital flow situation has been a strong driver of the cross, especially in an environment where policy differentials are unlikely to change materially'

"Last but not least, elevated speculative CHF long positioning suggests that position squaring related downside risk for the CHF stays high too. All of the above speaks in favour of further but gradual upside in the cross, which we stay long as a trade recommendation,"













