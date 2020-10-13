Sterling falls as UK scientific advisers urge two-week lockdown

Two UK advisers urge lockdown





Cable is at the lows of the day, down 125 pips to 1.2938.







The latest dip came after a report in the FT cited two 'leading' government advisers who say a two-week lockdown could save thousands of lives. They suggest placing it during the school half-term break from October 24 and ending on November 7.





The findings will be released on Wednesday in a paper.





If a lockdown was imposed then, it likely wouldn't be announced until the day before, similar to lockdowns almost everywhere.





Another headline that may be weighing on sterling is from French minister Le Drian who said that a no-deal Brexit looks likely at this point.

