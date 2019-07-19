Still no indications on when in person US China trade talks will take place

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in-person talks could be soon following news that officials had spoken over the phone

Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke with their Chinese counterparts
  • "Right now we're having principal-level calls and to the extent that it makes sense for us to set up in-person meetings, I would anticipate that we would be doing that" Mnuchin told Reuters
But, no word on dates. 

ForexLive
