Still no indications on when in person US China trade talks will take place
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in-person talks could be soon following news that officials had spoken over the phone
Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke with their Chinese counterparts
- "Right now we're having principal-level calls and to the extent that it makes sense for us to set up in-person meetings, I would anticipate that we would be doing that" Mnuchin told Reuters
But, no word on dates.