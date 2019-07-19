Still no indications on when in person US China trade talks will take place

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in-person talks could be soon following news that officials had spoken over the phone

Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke with their Chinese counterparts

"Right now we're having principal-level calls and to the extent that it makes sense for us to set up in-person meetings, I would anticipate that we would be doing that" Mnuchin told Reuters



But, no word on dates.













