Stocks push lower as the session gets underway

European equities and US futures fall to start the session









I'm not seeing any particular headline catalyst for the move but the slight drag towards the end of US trading yesterday could perhaps be an ominous sign that the market is still somewhat more choppy - like last week - than the early gains this week suggest.





From a technical perspective, the S&P 500 failed to breach resistance around the 3,153 to 3,155 region and the Dow is also continuing to keep below its 200-day moving average.





That is putting a slight bid in the dollar, as we see the DAX fall by 1.4% with European indices seeing losses of just over 1% in general currently. Meanwhile, US futures are also seen lower by around 0.4% to 0.5% at the moment: