Stocks turn lower on the day as hints of risk aversion creep into the market

European indices and US futures turn lower





US futures have pared gains with Nasdaq futures leading the drop and down by 0.4% on the day currently. European indices have also slid since opening firmer with the DAX seen down by 0.9% after the opening hour of trading.





The selloff is largely contained to equities and cryptos for the time being, with Bitcoin having slumped by over 15% to $45,000 at the lows today.





Commodities are still somewhat hanging on as the bond market is keeping calmer for the time being, all things considered.





In the major currencies space, the dollar is finding steadier footing as a result as it pushes to a session high against the euro, aussie and loonie; though keeping little changed overall.



