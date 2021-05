Futures trading (night session) has opened in the US Sunday evening.

Gasoline futures are higher on the news:

Weekend - US fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline cyberattack forced shutdown of its fuel network The Colonial pipeline network is a massive deal - it distributes nigh on half of gasoline and diesel to the US east coast. The Colonial pipeline network is a massive deal - it distributes nigh on half of gasoline and diesel to the US east coast.









The latest from the firm (Colonial) is that some of the smaller lines between terminals and delivery points are back online, but its main lines are still shut.









Oil futures are up alongside. The big impact of this event is not on crude though.