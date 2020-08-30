Sunday Times reports the UK "plans for a £30bn tax raid on the wealthy"
Monday 31 August 2020 is a holiday in the UK, a good time for getting this sort of bad news dribbling out.
UK press with the report,
- Chancellor Rishi Sunak has his Treasury officials drawing up plans for a £30bn tax raid on the wealthy, businesses, pensions and foreign aid
- proposals would be part of the budget in November
- planning to raise capital gains tax
- and corporation tax (from 19% to 24%)
UK Times link is here (may be gated).
ps. Reuters report here is ungated