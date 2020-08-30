Sunday Times reports the UK "plans for a £30bn tax raid on the wealthy"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Monday 31 August 2020 is a holiday in the UK, a good time for getting this sort of bad news dribbling out.

UK press with the report, 
  • Chancellor Rishi Sunak has his Treasury officials drawing up plans for a £30bn tax raid on the wealthy, businesses, pensions and foreign aid
  • proposals would be part of the budget in November
  • planning to raise capital gains tax 
  • and corporation tax (from 19% to 24%) 

UK Times link is here (may be gated).  

