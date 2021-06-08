Supply chain woes hit Arizona license plate production
The White House will be conducting meetings today to address supply chain issues. Along those lines, a local news story says due to a worldwide aluminum shortage, there is a temporary interruption the production of Arizona license plates.
The license plates are produced through Arizona Correctional Industries, a branch of the Arizona Department of Corrections, rehabilitation and Reentry. ACI did not receive a scheduled delivery of aluminum and has none in stock for production.
They have contracted with a another vendor for a supply but the needed switch has resulted in a delay.
Speaking to my brother over the weekend (a builder), he says that basic house wiring is also in a very short supply, with vendors scrambling to refill supply to meet demand even at much higher prices.
The US CPI data will be released on Thursday with expectations of a 0.4% increase for the headline and core measure. Last month prices increased by 0.8% with the core measure increasing by 0.9%.