Supply chain woes hit Arizona license plate production

No new license plates being produced in Arizona









The White House will be conducting meetings today to address supply chain issues. Along those lines, a local news story says due to a worldwide aluminum shortage, there is a temporary interruption the production of Arizona license plates.





The license plates are produced through Arizona Correctional Industries, a branch of the Arizona Department of Corrections, rehabilitation and Reentry. ACI did not receive a scheduled delivery of aluminum and has none in stock for production.





They have contracted with a another vendor for a supply but the needed switch has resulted in a delay.





Speaking to my brother over the weekend (a builder), he says that basic house wiring is also in a very short supply, with vendors scrambling to refill supply to meet demand even at much higher prices.







The US CPI data will be released on Thursday with expectations of a 0.4% increase for the headline and core measure. Last month prices increased by 0.8% with the core measure increasing by 0.9%.