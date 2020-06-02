Switzerland April retail sales -19.9% vs -5.6% y/y prior

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 2 June 2020





Prior -5.6%; revised to -5.8%

Retail sales plunged heavily in April amid lockdown measures and that is expected, with a similar situation experienced across the region and in most other countries as well. There should be an improvement in May but a return to pre-virus consumption activity may take a long while before materialising and it will be the case everywhere else too.



